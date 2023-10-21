NorthLink ferries to sail in early hours of Sunday morning

A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Both of NorthLink’s Saturday night passenger sailings will now sail in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Hjaltland will now sail from Aberdeen at 4am on Sunday morning, and is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 11am.

She will then leave Kirkwall at noon, and is due to arrive into Lerwick at 6pm on Sunday night.

The Hrossey will leave Lerwick at 7am on Sunday morning, and is due to arrive into Aberdeen at 5pm.

Sunday night’s services are then set to be affected by the knock-on.

The northbound sailing of the Hrossey on Sunday night will leave at 9pm, and is due into Kirkwall at 3am and then into Lerwick at mid-day.

The Hjaltland is expected to leave Lerwick between 10pm and midnight on Sunday, and its arrival into Aberdeen on Monday morning will be delayed as a result.