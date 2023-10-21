Protestors call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Protestors have stood in solidarity with the people of Palestine at an event outside the Lerwick Town Hall this afternoon (Saturday).

The group, who have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, held signs advocating for a free Palestine.

Organiser Leanne Goodlad said they wanted to gather to “call for peace in the area”.

“I think there’s been a lot of support for military action, and military support for Israel, which I don’t think is needed to the same extent as humanitarian aid.

“I think more emphasis needs to be put on humanitarian aid.

“The civilians in Gaza are not the Hamas organisation, they did not do what Hamas did, and they are still suffering collectively for it.

“I don’t think that should be acceptable for any country.”

They were also due to hold a minute’s silence to mourn the loss of lives in the conflict.