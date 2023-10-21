Western olivaceous warbler: First for Britain found in Whalsay

News

Western olivaceous warbler found in Britain for the first time at Skibberhoull, Whalsay. Photo: John Lowrie Irvine 

A Western olivaceous warbler has been discovered in Britain for the first time in Whalsay by birdwatcher John Lowrie Irvine.

This warbler breeds in Iberia and north Africa and is a rare vagrant to northern Europe.

The vagrant was found at Skibberhoull yesterday in a small plantation known locally as Frankie’s.

Initially, there was uncertainty as to whether this was a western or eastern olivaceous warbler, as they are very close to being identical.

However, after being caught this morning, it was confirmed as western on slight differences in measurements. 

Mr Irvine, 58, who has been birdwatching in Whalsay since pre-school age, had an ambition of finding a first for Britain in the isle.

“Like all hunters of rare birds, pretty much everyone’s goal is to find a first for Britain, but I never seriously thought I would, it’s surreal.” 

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times. 

