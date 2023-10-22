News

Workers flown to Sumburgh from damaged North Sea platform

October 22, 2023 0
Workers flown to Sumburgh from damaged North Sea platform
The Stena Spey platform. Photo: Stena Drilling

The Sumburgh coastguard rescue team helped to airlift workers from the Stena Spey drilling platform on Saturday afternoon.

Two coastguard rescue helicopters were called into action after four of the platform’s eight anchors detached themselves during Storm Babet.

The team from Sumburgh were called out at 1.48pm, returning at 6.28pm.

Eighty-nine people were on the rig, which is 128 miles off Aberdeen, with 45 non-essential workers airlifted off yesterday.

A number of those were taken to Sumburgh, but the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it could not say how many were taken to Shetland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.