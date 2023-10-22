Workers flown to Sumburgh from damaged North Sea platform

The Stena Spey platform. Photo: Stena Drilling

The Sumburgh coastguard rescue team helped to airlift workers from the Stena Spey drilling platform on Saturday afternoon.

Two coastguard rescue helicopters were called into action after four of the platform’s eight anchors detached themselves during Storm Babet.

The team from Sumburgh were called out at 1.48pm, returning at 6.28pm.

Eighty-nine people were on the rig, which is 128 miles off Aberdeen, with 45 non-essential workers airlifted off yesterday.

A number of those were taken to Sumburgh, but the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said it could not say how many were taken to Shetland.