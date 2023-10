An accident has caused delays to traffic at Gremista.

A two-vehicle collision caused disruption to traffic on the A970 main road outside the Gremista power station this afternoon (Tuesday).

A bus and a car have both been left damaged after a collision, causing traffic to tail back on the southbound side of the road.

No injuries were reported, according to police and the vehicles are to be uplifted.

Police arrived at the scene at 2.45pm, with more information to follow.