Blydoit sale represents ‘exciting opportunity’ 

Blydoit in Lerwick.

A well known seafood business – described as a “cornerstone of the community” – is on the market.

Blydoit Fish Ltd, which has bases in Scalloway and Lerwick, is reported to have established a “successful and profitable trading position” over the past 20 years.

Employing 18 people, it operates two fishmongers and supplies hotels, cafes restaurants and takeaways, as well as the Gilbert Bain Hospital and care homes.

The owners say the sale presents an “exciting opportunity” for someone to build on the legacy of James John Shearer, staff and shareholders of the whitefish boat Mizpah.

Mr Shearer said: “We are proud of the legacy we’ve built over the last two decades and would like to thank our customers for their support.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to continue the tradition of providing our Shetland and trade customers with fresh fish.

“With two operational bases and a dedicated team, the potential for growth is tremendous.”

Established in 2003 to sell the boat’s own catch, the business has grown over the years.

With the fishing vessel now sold, Blydoit sources whitefish from the islands’ fish markets and other local processors, selling an array of fresh and smoked products.

The business says Shetland’s position at the heart of rich fishing grounds, with two modern fish markets, plays a big part its success.