Loganair thanks passengers after Monday disruption

A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Loganair has thanked its passengers for their patience after flights from Edinburgh to Sumburgh were delayed or cancelled on Monday.

The morning flight from the capital to Shetland was delayed, and then cancelled, with passengers transferred before being flown home.

And an afternoon flight from Edinburgh was also cancelled, with those passengers transferred to Aberdeen for the evening.

Loganair said its morning flight from Edinburgh to Sumburgh was delayed due to a technical issue with the aircraft, and that customers were taken to Aberdeen Airport for an alternative flight.

The afternoon flight was also then cancelled due to a technical issue.

“Customers were offered transport and overnight accommodation in Aberdeen to travel on Tuesday from Aberdeen to Sumburgh,” Loganair said.

The airline thanked passengers “for their patience and understanding”.