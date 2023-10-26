Fishing and Marine News

‘Downright dangerous’ – MSP calls for action after Defiant incident

October 26, 2023 0
MSP Beatrice Wishart has urged the Scottish government to take action after a video showed a near-collision between the Antonio Maria and the Shetland trawler Defiant.

The French-registered Antonio Maria was alleged to have tried to run its rope through the propeller of the Defiant in the incident, which attracted widespread condemnation.

Ms Wishart used a question in Holyrood today (Thursday) to ask what the Scottish government’s next steps would be.

“This is not the first time there has been such an incident in waters off Shetland,” she said.

“The case of another Spanish vessel, the German-registered Pesorsa Dos is well documented.

“Constituents question where Scotland’s fishery protection vessels were in all this and what action, if any, they have taken following this latest shocking incident.”

Following the debate Ms Wishart said she would “await with interest” the outcome of a meeting seeking to improve safety at sea.

She said that “passing the buck” cannot be the reason incidents are allowed to continue.

“There needs to be a means to stop further such dangerous behaviour before there are fatalities,” she added.

