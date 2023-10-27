In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 27th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Disrupted cattle sales concern crofters, with three sales cancelled this month.
- Lifeboat crew praised after ‘brutal’ 18-hour ordeal at sea.
- Councillor hits out at motorists after doughnuts driven into beach.
- An architect shows off his West Side home which creates an energy surplus.
- Council reverses decision on Papa Stour kirk solar panels.
- MP to meet coastguard officials over Sumburgh and Defiant concerns.
- SPORT – The Shetland Sports Awards 2023 nominees are revealed.
