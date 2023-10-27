News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times October 27, 2023 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 27th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Disrupted cattle sales concern crofters, with three sales cancelled this month.
  • Lifeboat crew praised after ‘brutal’ 18-hour ordeal at sea.
  • Councillor hits out at motorists after doughnuts driven into beach.
  • An architect shows off his West Side home which creates an energy surplus.
  • Council reverses decision on Papa Stour kirk solar panels.
  • MP to meet coastguard officials over Sumburgh and Defiant concerns.
  • SPORT – The Shetland Sports Awards 2023 nominees are revealed.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.