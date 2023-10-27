Nominees for 2023 Shetland Sports Awards revealed

Shetland Valkyries were last year's Team of the Year, but who will take the title in 2023? Photo: Brian Gray

The shortlist for this year’s Shetland Sports Awards has been selected, with just over a month to go until the big event.

A panel of judges have whittled down the hundreds of nominations from across the sporting spectrum, with the winners to be announced at the awards ceremony at the Clickimin Leisure Centre on Friday 1st December.

Sportsperson of the Year

Seumas MacKay (Athletics) – A silver medallist at the 1,500m event at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey, and has competed in international competitions such as World Athletics Challenge Grand Prix and World Athletics Continental Tour.

Katie Dinwoodie (Athletics) – A double bronze medallist at the island games in Guernsey, in the 100m and 200m, and a silver medallist at the Scottish National Relay Indoor Championships in January.

Michelle Sandison (Athletics) – British Masters champion over 10k in April and Scottish Masters 5k champion in July, Sandison was also selected as part of the masters cross country team to compete at the British and Irish international event next year.

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Erin Spence (Netball) – Selected to be part of the Scotland under-15 netball squad and competed in the Home Internationals competition for Scotland at the end of August after months of training camps on the mainland.

Annie Mowat (Netball) – Selected for the Scotland under-19 netball squad in September, and is attending monthly training camps with the hope of being selected to compete in upcoming fixtures.

Ross Drakeford (Table Tennis) – After successful performances nationally, including representing Scotland in a school championships against other national teams, he has now been selected to attend the 2023/24 Scottish Pathways Development Squad at Inverclyde Sports Centre in Largs.

Coach of the Year

Derek Leask and Brenda Leask (Hockey) – Have overseen the amazing success of the Shetland ladies hockey team this year by coaching them to victory in the Scottish District Cup and beating Orkney 6-0 in the inter-county in September, the first Shetland victory in 20 years.

Neil Fenwick (Football) – Took Shetland to a seventh place finish at the Guernsey island games, winning three of the four games – including a great victory against competition favourites Isle of Man – and led Shetland to a 6-1 win over Orkney in the inter-county in September.

Tommy Robertson (Girls Rugby) – Has been an integral part of the development of the Shetland under-16 rugby team, who are now competing in the highest national league possible against teams from all over Scotland.

Team of the Year

Shetland Ladies Hockey – A hugely successful year, winning the Scottish District Cup and beating rivals Orkney 6-0 in the inter-county after 20 years without a win in the fixture.

Shetland Men’s Football – Beat rivals Orkney 6-1 in the inter-county, to follow up a successful island games campaign where they won three of their four matches.

Shetland Table Cricket – Became the Scottish table cricket champions in March after becoming the first Shetland team to take part in table cricket.

Young Team of the Year

Shetland Under-16s Girls Rugby – Have developed highly as a team in 2023 and are competing nationally in the top league for their age group against teams like Biggar, Stirling, Dumfries and Annan.

Lerwick Rangers Under-18s – Won the under-18s Town Council league, going unbeaten, and also winning the Cova Shield.

Junior Inter-County Hockey – Beat Orkney 2-0 in the junior inter-county, with two goals from Sadie Fox.

Volunteer of the Year

Bob Kerr and Lesley Hutchison (Island Games) – Both put in an unbelievable amount of hours and work in organising Team Shetland for the 2023 island games in Guernsey.

Inga Geddes (Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club) – A mainstay of the club that won Club of the Year at the Scottish Swimming Awards 2023, and puts in a tireless amount of work to the club and junior inter-county swimming team.

Alan Smith (Outdoor Bowls) – Spends countless hours volunteering at competitions and also maintaining and preparing the bowling green at the Lerwick flower park so that it is in top condition for the bowlers to use during the summer months.

Inclusivity Award

Phil Hibbert (Fencing) – Puts inclusion at the forefront of everything he does with the Shetland Fencing Club, and this year has been a mentor and facilitator for people with a disability who want to progress in sport as an athlete, volunteer or coach.

Shetland Canoe Club – Worked closely with Ability Shetland to put on sessions for people with disabilities, and have gone above and beyond to make sure they are equipped to provide these opportunities in the future.

Bressay parkrun – Continued to run an inclusive event that is accessible for all, and make sure there are specific measures in place to ensure anyone can take part.

Lifetime Endeavour Award

The winner of this award will be announced on the night.