NorthLink warns ‘high probability’ Saturday sailings will be cancelled 

NorthLink has warned there is a “high probability” tomorrow’s (Saturday) sailings will be cancelled.

An operations update sent this morning said freight and passenger services to and from Shetland were under review.

It is due to forecast adverse weather and sea heights off the port of Aberdeen.

Today’s freight sailings have also been affected.

Hildasay was due to depart Lerwick at 6pm but will now depart “when cargo operations are complete”.

She is due to arrive in Aberdeen between 11am and noon tomorrow.

Helliar was scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 6pm but will also leave “when cargo operations are complete”.

She is expected in Kirkwall at 10am tomorrow and will continue on to Lerwick when cargo operations are complete.