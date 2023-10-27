News

Whalsay scallop fisherman scoops ‘Hero of the Year’ award

A scallop fisherman from Whalsay has been named Hero of the Year at a UK fishing awards ceremony.

George Andrew Williamson scooped the award on Thursday night for his work in championing the importance of sustainable seafood.

The award, which recognises an outstanding individual who has driven forward further sustainability efforts, was given to Mr Williamson at a ceremony in London.

Accepting the award via video link, he said: “It’s a great honour and I was really not expecting this.

“My father was fishing for 55 years before I was born and hopefully my son will take over from me and it is due to the commitment to sustainability that this is possible.

“If it wasn’t for sustainability the whole scallop industry would be finished here.”

