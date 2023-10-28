WATCH: Food and drink festival underway

Marian Armitage prepares her salt baked salmon at the food and drink festival, alongside compere Clair White. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Shetland Food and Drink Festival has got underway today (Saturday).

The two-day event – A Taste of Shetland – at Clickimin Leisure Centre in Lerwick brings together some of the finest food and beverages the islands has to offer.

It aims to showcase, celebrate and indulge in local produce, talen and unique vision that drive Shetland’s reputations as a culinary destination.

This morning kicked off with a cooking demonstration by Marian Armitage, chairwoman of Shetland Food and Drink, who showed the gathering crowds her take on a whole salt baked salmon.

She was followed by Winston Brown, who demonstrated three different versions of doing oysters – which he harvests next his home Weisdale.

Winston Brown

The crowds were given an opportunity to taste the finished products.

The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, had a stall with his produce and book, while later demonstrating his traditional shearing cake.

Wendy Barrie takes to the main stage this afternoon showing of her Shetland lamb and bere berries creation, followed by a sassermaet competition and a sassermaet-inspired recipe by Marian Armitage.

She said: “There is something for everyone. Come and join us in celebration our delicious local produce, meet the people behind the fishing, crofting, growing, preserving and baking. Listen to their stories, savour their food, and support their hard work.”

She had been jouied on stage by Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Shetland, who watched her demonstration.

He said: “Salmon from Shetland is the best in the world. We produce 40,000 tonnes in the islands a year, which is around 30 per cent of the total Scottish production – exported to 50 countries around the world.”

There is an international kitchen, workshops, various stalls, of food and drink suppliers and those associated with the industries. More events will take place tomorrow (Sunday) from 10.30pm, including a Peerie Bites competition for youngsters to show off their skilled.