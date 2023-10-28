No 88 wins best eatery award

The No 88 Kitchen and Bar in Lerwick has won a major accolade at the Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards hosted in Inverness on Friday evening.

The Shetland business picked up the best eatery award at the ceremony held at the Kingmills Hotel.

In a statement on their Facebook page, No 88 owners stated: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the Best Eatery award at last night’s Highlands & Islands Food and Drink awards.

“We honestly couldn’t have done it without you all. Thank you all so much from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Island Larder’s Paige Dennis was meanwhile highly commended in the young ambassador of the year category.