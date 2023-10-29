News

Alistair Munro October 29, 2023
Sunday ferry sailings also cancelled
The Hjaltland.

The NorthLink sailings this evening from both Lerwick and Aberdeen have again been cancelled due to “adverse weather conditions”.

It is the second day running the regular services have not been able to sail, with sea conditions at Aberdeen Harbour being attributed as the main reason.

Currently the Monday sailing of the Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 7pm, but the call in Krikwall is “under review”

The Monday sailing of the Hrossey from Aberdeen to Lerwick has been schedule an hour earlier, with departure now at 6pm.

Freight sailings will not take place until Monday at the earliest.

