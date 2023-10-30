News

Greens back Faroese-style autonomy for Shetland 

October 30, 2023 0
Greens back Faroese-style autonomy for Shetland 
Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage at the autumn conference.

Scottish Greens have passed a motion supporting Shetland autonomy – up to the “Faroese model”.

Proposed by Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage, the motion was backed by 88 per cent of party members at the autumn conference in Dunfermline.

The Shetland South member said devolution, localism and “power to the people” were key aspects of Green philosophy – and argued that decisions made locally tended to be better than those taken hundreds of kilometres away.

“That is why Greens support Scottish independence, and that is why Greens should support Shetlanders if we want to have more power to make decisions that affect us,” Dr Armitage said.

 The motion agreed to support Shetland to achieve political and economic autonomy, as directed by the “democratic will of the people”, up to and including that of the Faroese.

Faroe’s status as a self-governing nation under the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark means it has powers over wide ranging areas including trade, taxation, energy and social security.

It is often cited as an example for Shetland to follow.

While acknowledging such a major change was unrealistic for Shetland to pursue in the short-term, Dr Armitage suggested, in the first instance, seeking more devolved powers via the Islands Act.

He said ideas about joining Norway or unilaterally declaring independence seemed “fairly grandiose – certainly in the short term”  

“Faroese society has thrived since folk there have taken more powers into local hands.

“To me it makes total sense to take an active interest in how this has taken place, and look into how we might replicate that in Shetland.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.