Loganair celebrates 750k customer milestone

Loganair celebrated the milestone today. From left: Susan Mail, (Sumburgh Airport services manager); Amy McLean (Loganair communications manager); Kenny Malcolmson; James Piper (Loganair first officer).

Loganair has celebrated a major milestone today (Monday), with the carriage of its 750,000th customer through Shetland in just six years.

The airline passed the threshold on its 11.50am flight from Sumburgh to Inverness.

And passenger Kenny Malcolmson was drawn as the recipient of a pair of free Loganair tickets to celebrate.

Mr Malcolmson, who has lived in Shetland his whole life, said he will use the tickets to visit his daughter in Glasgow before Christmas.

“I’m delighted to be given the free tickets as part of the milestone celebration,” he said.

“I’ve been using Loganair for over 40 years and have done so very regularly over the last 15 while travelling for work.”

Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles said it was “fantastic” to pass the three-quarters of a million milestone.

“From transporting islanders to and from Shetland and the mainland, to bringing vital services to the island community, Loganair and Shetland have grown together, and we can now offer the biggest range of routes the island has ever known, including access to the UK’s capital through London Heathrow T2.”