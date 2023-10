A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink has warned of continuing delays in its services due to tidal conditions.

The Hrossey was scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 7pm tonight.

But the ferry operator says the vessel will now leave an hour earlier, at 6pm.

Meanwhile, tonight’s freight sailing of the Helliar from Lerwick is not expected to arrive in Aberdeen before 10am tomorrow.