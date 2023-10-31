Sex attacker jailed for eight years

Edinburgh High Court.

A sex attacker who subjected two women to rape ordeals was jailed for eight years today (Tuesday), as he continued to claim his innocence.

Mark Dunnet, 36, assaulted victims during a catalogue of abuse that spanned seven years in Shetland.

Dunnet, formerly of Sandwick, had denied a series of charges at an earlier trial, but was found guilty of committing seven offences, including rape, sexual assault and stalking.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You maintain your denial of responsibility for the offences.”

But Lord Weir said the jury who heard the evidence took a different view and he had to proceed to sentence on the verdicts.

The judge said: “A significant sentence of imprisonment is the necessary consequence of that verdict.”

Dunnet’s offending, which took place at different addresses in Shetland, began in January 2012 and continued until December 2019.

During the abuse of one victim he pressed a hot spoon against her body and throttled her. He also sexually assaulted the woman.

Dunnet also raped the woman on one occasion when he restrained and straddled her during the sex attack.

He also assaulted and raped a second woman when was asleep and drifting in and out of sleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court: “He maintains his innocence in relation to the offences.”

Mr Paterson said a number of references for Dunnet, who has no prior criminal record, were before the court and added: “It is clear from these references there will be ongoing support for him when he returns to the community.”

Dunnet was told that he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period following his sentencing.

His jail sentence was backdated to 28th September this year when he was remanded in custody following the end of his trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.