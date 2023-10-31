News

Up to 20 jobs could be lost at UHI Shetland under cost-cutting plans

Shetland Times October 31, 2023 0
Staff at UHI Shetland have been told that almost 20 full-time academic jobs could be cut as part of money-saving proposals.

The move – which would reduce the college’s payroll by around a fifth – is being made to save £1.2 million this financial year.

A further six or seven jobs could then be cut next year to make further savings.

UHI Shetland lecturers walked out last month in protest to an unpopular pay offer and the prospect of job losses.

And staff were told on Friday that between a quarter and a third of the academic posts at the college are being proposed to now be lost.

Staff have been asked to come forward with alternative proposals by the end of November, with the board considering any counter proposals in December.

Staff due to lose their jobs will then be advised in January.

