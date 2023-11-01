Scott Goudie elected to Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee

Scott Goudie (left) is welcomed on to the Lerwick Up-Helly-A' committee by Richard Moar. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Scott Goudie has been elected to the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ committee following the first mass meeting of guizers on Tuesday night.

Mr Goudie was selected to be Guizer Jarl for the 2039 festival after a vote at Mareel.

John Gair and Stuart Nicolson were the other two candidates standing for election.

Richard Moar also officially took up the mantle as Guizer Jarl for the 2024 Lerwick festival at the meeting, taking over from this year’s jarl Neil Moncrieff.