Shetland returns to screens for eighth series

Shetland stars Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen. Photo: Mark Mainz_Silverprint Pictures_ITV Studios

The long-anticipated Shetland drama returned tonight with DI Ruth Calder taking the reigns from Jimmy Perez in the eighth series.

After 30 years away, Met detective DI Calder returned to Shetland on the trail of Ellen Quinn – the scared witness to a London gangland murder.

The series stalwart Tosh paused her investigation into a string of sinister animal deaths to help Calder find Ellen before it’s too late.

Expectations were undoubtedly high for regular viewers after the success of previous seasons but is the new partnership of DI Calder and Tosh strong enough to get the job done?

