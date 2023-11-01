Arts & Entertainment News

Shetland returns to screens for eighth series

Shetland Times November 1, 2023 0
Shetland returns to screens for eighth series
Shetland stars Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen. Photo: Mark Mainz_Silverprint Pictures_ITV Studios

The long-anticipated Shetland drama returned tonight with DI Ruth Calder taking the reigns from Jimmy Perez in the eighth series.

After 30 years away, Met detective DI Calder returned to Shetland on the trail of Ellen Quinn – the scared witness to a London gangland murder.

The series stalwart Tosh paused her investigation into a string of sinister animal deaths to help Calder find Ellen before it’s too late.

Expectations were undoubtedly high for regular viewers after the success of previous seasons but is the new partnership of DI Calder and Tosh strong enough to get the job done?

What did you think? Comment below or email your thoughts to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.