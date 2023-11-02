WATCH: Tom Kitchen protege makes surprise appearance at food and drink festival
Shetland-born chef Adam Sandison made a surprise guest appearance at last weekend’s Taste of Shetland food and drink festival.
Adam, who worked under famous chef Tom Kitchen at his Michelin-rated restaurant in Leith, delighted the crowds with an Asian-style salmon dish.
He is currently back in Shetland for a visit before going to live in Portugal with his young family, working locally at the Lerwick Hotel for a short period.
Adam said: “It was fantastic to be part of the event and showcase local produce.”
