News

Youth parliament election begins next week

Shetland Times November 2, 2023 0
Youth parliament election begins next week
Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament gathered for SYP’s 79th National Sitting at Kirkwall Grammar School in Orkney in July 2023.

Elections for the Scottish Youth parliament open begin on Monday as three candidates vie for the role to represent young people in the isles.

Brandon Kennedy, Joe Smith and Bertie Summers have all stood for election and will be on the ballot paper.

Across Scotland, young people aged 12 to 25 will be eligible to vote between Monday 6th November and Sunday 19th November. 

Young people in Shetland will be able to cast their votes online using their Young Scot National Entitlement Card.

The results of voting will be declared on Monday 20th November, World Children’s Day.

Newly elected MSYPs will then undertake training to help them carry out their role and to decide on future campaigns.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.