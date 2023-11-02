Youth parliament election begins next week

Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament gathered for SYP’s 79th National Sitting at Kirkwall Grammar School in Orkney in July 2023.

Elections for the Scottish Youth parliament open begin on Monday as three candidates vie for the role to represent young people in the isles.

Brandon Kennedy, Joe Smith and Bertie Summers have all stood for election and will be on the ballot paper.

Across Scotland, young people aged 12 to 25 will be eligible to vote between Monday 6th November and Sunday 19th November.

Young people in Shetland will be able to cast their votes online using their Young Scot National Entitlement Card.

The results of voting will be declared on Monday 20th November, World Children’s Day.

Newly elected MSYPs will then undertake training to help them carry out their role and to decide on future campaigns.