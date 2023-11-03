News

Christmas Craft Fair to kick off this weekend

November 3, 2023 0
Christmas Craft Fair to kick off this weekend
Clickamin Leisure Complex where the Christmas Craft Fair is being held this weekend. 

This year’s Christmas Craft Fair is set to start tonight (Friday) in  Lerwick.

Over the next three days, Shetland Arts and Crafts’ producers will be offering a wide range of products such as knitwear, woodcrafts, home accessories and fine art.

The fair will kick off tonight from 7pm-9pm at the Clickamin Leisure Complex.

On Saturday, the fair will run from 10am-4pm and on Sunday it will be open between 11am-5pm.

Entry fees for adults are £2 and concessions are £1. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.