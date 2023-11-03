Christmas Craft Fair to kick off this weekend

Clickamin Leisure Complex where the Christmas Craft Fair is being held this weekend.

This year’s Christmas Craft Fair is set to start tonight (Friday) in Lerwick.

Over the next three days, Shetland Arts and Crafts’ producers will be offering a wide range of products such as knitwear, woodcrafts, home accessories and fine art.

The fair will kick off tonight from 7pm-9pm at the Clickamin Leisure Complex.

On Saturday, the fair will run from 10am-4pm and on Sunday it will be open between 11am-5pm.

Entry fees for adults are £2 and concessions are £1.