News

Get in the frame for 2024 calendar competition

November 3, 2023 0
Get in the frame for 2024 calendar competition

The opportunity has come again to have your photograph on next year’s Shetland Times calendar.

Readers are invited to enter their photograph submissions for the chance to feature on the glossy 2024 calendar.

The calendar will be included free within the newspaper in the 29th December issue.

If you have a stunning photo that captures the essence of the isles then why not send it for consideration?

It could be a scenic shot or a spectacular wildlife image. Or maybe you have a photo that tells a story about life in Shetland.

The photo must be taken in the isles and be landscape-format rather than portrait.

A high-resolution version will be required, and entrants are asked to send a maximum of three submissions per person.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected before readers get to vote for their favourite.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout next year.

Neil Henderson’s stunning image of waves breaking at Easter Quarff was the 2023 winner.

Entries can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title or by sending your files at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/share

The closing date for entries is Monday 11th December at 5pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.