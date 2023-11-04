Audiologist expected to take up post in new year to tackle waiting times

The appointment of a permanent audiologist is hoped to tackle a growing backlog of patients which has seen urgent cases referred to the mainland.

NHS Shetland has been without a permanent audiologist since June, which it said had resulted in longer waiting times.

Following a successful recruitment campaign, the health board expects to restore audiology services from January.

Until then, patients in the most urgent need may need to travel south to access services provided by NHS Grampian.

“For all other urgent and routine appointments, we thank patients for their patience and will invite them for an appointment at the next available clinic, based on an assessment of their clinical need,” the health board said.

As well as hearing loss, audiologists treat balance disorders.