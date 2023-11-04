Jilted lover ‘squared up’ to former partner’s new man

A jilted lover barged into the house of his ex’s new partner, shouting, swearing and “squaring up” to the other man, a court heard

Krzystof Gliwa, 41, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Gliwa had recently split up with his partner of 17 years and learned she had started seeing another man.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Gliwa attended the Lerwick home of the new partner shortly after noon on 25th October.

He said Gliwa entered the Burnbank address “without invitation and in the knowledge he would not be welcome”.

The new partner saw Gliwa walking towards him in the hallway.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused started shouting at the man, getting in his space and forcing him backwards.

He also saw his former partner and started shouting and swearing at them both.

The fiscal said Gliwa was “squaring up” to the householder, while his former partner tried to get him to leave, which he eventually did.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client, of North Road, Lerwick, had been with his former partner for 17 years and they had a 10-year-old child together.

Although he already knew the woman was no longer happy in the relationship, Mr Allan said he had not found out about the new relationship until the day of the offence.

“He understands he should not have acted in that way,” Mr Allan said

“He understands the relationship is now over.”

Mr Allan said there were still matters to be resolved, and his client was keen to be able to see his son again.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Gliwa £400.

He said he understood feelings were “raw” in the aftermath of the separation and there were still issues to work out.

“Moving forward, you have to do that in an appropriate manner,” Sheriff Cruickshank said.

“If legal assistance is required to resolve the matter, including the issue of contact, that is what you must do.

“I don’t want to see you back in court again.”