Man with ‘atrocious’ record threatened to kill police dog 

A 36-year-old man with a “frankly atrocious” criminal record has been spared jail after taking responsibility for his actions.

Jason Pottinger, of Marthastoon, Aith, was up for sentencing on Wednesday having previously admitted charges including threatening to kill a police dog.

During a hearing in August, Pottinger pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and shouting, swearing and throwing stones at a property in Sandveien on 30th July

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police at his home on 1st August, when he shouted, swore and uttered derogatory remarks towards police officers as well as repeated threats of violence.

Defence agent Tommy Allan acknowledged his client had a “frankly atrocious” criminal record, mostly due to his long-term drug addiction.

However, he said a report prepared for the court included some “positive aspects”.

Mr Allan said for the first time Pottinger was facing up to the fact his ADHD had a negative impact on his behaviour – particularly when combined with drugs.

The defence agent said his client had now reduced his drug use, and accepted responsibility for his actions.

He said Pottinger was keen to apologise to those he had wronged and had managed to build some bridges with his neighbours, who “perhaps understandably were not too happy living next door to him”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Pottinger he must have been aware that he could have been facing a custodial sentence.

However, based on the report and the fact he had taken responsibility for his crimes, the sheriff agreed to spare him jail.

Sheriff Cruickshank ordered Pottinger comply with a 15-month supervision order and undertake 200 hours of unpaid work within a year.