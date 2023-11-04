Strip searched ferry passenger was ‘internally concealing’ class A drugs 

A 36-year-old Scalloway man who was strip searched after getting off the ferry was later found to have been “internally concealing” over £500 worth of heroin.

David Macdonald pleaded guilty to possession at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he had been disembarking from the NorthLink ferry at the Holmsgarth terminal on 2nd June when police detained him on suspicion of carrying drugs.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Macdonald was taken to the police station and strip searched.

He consented to undergo hospital examination and produced £7.73g of heroin.

Mr MacKenzie said Macdonald had been “internally concealing” the drugs, which were valued at £515.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Macdonald £400.