Hundreds head to craft fair for Christmas gift inspiration

November 5, 2023 0
Visitors flocked to the Chirstmas Craft Fair. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The doors are opening today (Sunday)opened for the final day of this year’s Christmas Craft Fair.

Organised by Shetland Arts and Crafts the event has already welcomed hundreds of shoppers over the past two days.

With more than 100 talented Shetland artists, crafts people and producers, visitors have been impressed by the vast array of gift ideas on display.

From art and photography, to jewellery and knitwear, through to soap, candles and furniture, there is a dazzling selection on offer.

Today marks the third and final day of the fair, with the doors opening from 11am to 5pm.

The stalls can be found in the main hall and the bowls hall of the Clickimin Leisure Centre in Lerwick.

With parking at a premium. visitors are encouraged to walk to the fair or car share, if possible.

