Mirrie Dancers put on a spellbinding show
The Mirrie Dancers were out in force last night (Saturday) filling the skies above Shetland with colourful displays.
Throughout the isles, photographers were out capturing the magical nighttime displays.
The Shetland Aurora Facebook page has been filled with striking images of greens, pinks and purples, with vibrant shafts of light.
And the good news is the forecast for tonight is also promising for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Share your photos via editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk
