Mirrie Dancers put on a spellbinding show

November 5, 2023 0
The Northern Lights seen from Whalsay. Photo: Chloe Irvine. 

The Mirrie Dancers were out in force last night (Saturday) filling the skies above Shetland with colourful displays.

Throughout the isles, photographers were out capturing the magical nighttime displays.

The Mirrie Dancers put on a striking display above Whalsay. Photo: ChloeIrvine. 

The Shetland Aurora Facebook page has been filled with striking images of greens, pinks and purples, with vibrant shafts of light.

The display was also seen from Maywick. Photo: Amy Gallivan.

And the good news is the forecast for tonight is also promising for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. 

The Northern Lights over Muckle Flugga. Photo: Jaclyn Thomson.

Share your photos via editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk

