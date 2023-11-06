Anderson High School unveils remembrance display

The poppy display created by pupils at the Anderson High School for Armistice Week.

Around 1,400 poppies have been knitted and crocheted by pupils at the Anderson High School (AHS) to mark Armistice Week.

The commemorative stone cairn was decorated with the poppies today (Monday) to remember the end of the First World War in November 1918.

These poppies serve as a remembrance of those who lost their lives in the First World War and in conflicts since.

Robin Calder, head teacher at the AHS said: “It’s important that pupils understand the themes of remembrance and the impact that past conflicts have had on the Shetland community and elsewhere.”

