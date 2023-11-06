Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A 42-year-old man was arrested this weekend over an alleged drink driving offence on Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Police Tweeted this morning: “Officers in Shetland traced and arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a drink driving offence on Commercial Street in Lerwick on Saturday, 4 November.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Inspector Sam Greshon added that “drink or drug driving is unacceptable” and puts “every other innocent road user in danger”.