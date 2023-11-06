Spiking a ‘great concern’ for police

Spiking can happen at licensed premises. Photo: Pixabay

Police have warned that spiking is a “great concern” in licensed premises.

Sgt Sarah Paterson has confirmed three reports were made in Shetland over the past year.

She told today’s (Monday) licensing board that two urine samples in relation to these reports had detected no drugs, while the third had yet to be returned.

“Unfortunately, due to the backlog in Police Scotland’s labs, urine samples and other samples can sometimes take up to a year to be returned.”

Shetland North councillor Tom Morton was concerned by the delays.

“I would have thought that was really quite unacceptable,” he said.

Mr Morton questioned whether the delays could affect the viability of a sample and asked where the backlog had arisen.

Sgt Paterson acknowledged it was “frustrating for everyone involved”.

She said the labs dealt with urine and blood samples for drink or drug driving, spiking and other tests.

However she offered assurances that samples were stored correctly and there was no indication any had come back unusable due to delays.

Spiking can involve extra alcohol or drugs being added to drinks, or by injection.

Sgt Paterson said: “We take all reports seriously and take immediate steps to safeguard the victims and secure evidence of any criminality.

“Extensive enquiries are carried out for any report of spiking.”