Netballers prepare for maiden island games clash

November 7, 2023 0
Shetland's island games netball squad. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland’s netballers are set to kick off their island games campaign against Ynys Môn this morning (Tuesday) in the Isle of Man.

The blues start the tournament at 10am, with matches to follow every day until Saturday.

The starting seven for the game are as follows: Kim Johnson GK; Maisie Unsworth GD; Emma Leask WD; Catherine Williamson C; Sanna Onhausz WA; Alina Murray GA; Emma Sandison GS.

Cameron Johnston, Claire Thomason, Annie Mowat, Sadie Fox and Tahlia Leslie are the impact players.

The tournament is taking place as an alternative to the NatWest Island Games, which does not include netball.

Watch the game live below from 9.50am:

