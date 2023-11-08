News

Cancer survivor raises over £10k for charity 

Chloe Irvine November 8, 2023 0
Cancer survivor raises over £10k for charity 
Sharon Deyell with the Burra Bear donated to her swapshop in Aith. 

A breast cancer survivor has raised over £10,000 for cancer charity Clan at a swapshop held at Aith Hall.

Sharon Deyell was diagnosed with breast cancer after her first mammogram last year.

During her successful treatment in Aberdeen she stayed at Clan Haven which she described as “the most special place with such a warm, secure and welcoming feel”.

Following treatment, she vowed that all the money raised at her next swapshop would go towards Clan.

Among the many prizes on offer were two dresses which had been donated by television presenter Lorraine Kelly, along with a signed photo of her wearing them.

A Burra bear named “Clancy o’ da Wastbanks” was also up for grabs, attracting the interest of those as far away as the United States.

The total amount of money raised from the event was was £10,200, which left Ms Deyell feeling “completely overwhelmed.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.