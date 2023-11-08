Arts & Entertainment News

‘Do they have Asda?’ – tourism chief urges Big Brother contestants to visit isles

November 8, 2023 0
The Big Brother housemates have been urged to visit Shetland after a confused conversation about the isles was aired on the show.

Glaswegian contestant Olivia was shown telling two other housemates that people in Shetland are all “self-sufficient” and “have their own farms”.

She said she “couldn’t even attempt” to impersonate the Shetland accent.

Fellow housemate Yinrun asked: “Do they have Asda there?” before Olivia told them Shetland cannot even get next-day delivery from companies like Pretty Little Thing.

VisitScotland’s Shetland tourism manager Steve Mathieson said it was “fantastic” that the isles were a topic of conversation in the Big Brother house.

“While there is certainly some accuracy in the description of Shetland – the strong Norse influences and the lack of Asda and most next-day deliveries – for those living on Shetland (and that’s not just crofters) there is no feeling of missing out,” he said.

“I would encourage any Big Brother viewers and participants to come and experience Shetland for themselves. It’s well worth the trip”.

