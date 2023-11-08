Tough Jersey tests awaits blues after opening win
Shetland’s netballers face Jersey at 10am this morning (Wednesday) in their second island games fixture.
The blues opened with a 60-49 win over Ynys Môn yesterday, and face a Jersey side who comfortably beat Orkney 64-29.
The starting seven for today’s game are: Sally Sandison GK; Kim Johnson GD; Emma Leask WD; Emma Niven C; Sanna Onhausz WA; Alina Murray GA; Emma Sandison GS.
Maisie Unsworth, Sadie Fox, Tahlia Leslie, Ashley Symington and Catherine Williamson are the impact players.
Watch the game live below from 10am:
