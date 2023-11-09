News

November 9, 2023 0
New report highlights why fixed links are ‘imperative’

A report has been released today (Thursday) showcasing the benefits of fixed links following Yell and Unst Tunnel Action Groups’ visit to Faroe.

The report titled ‘Subsea Tunnels. Are We Crazy?’ highlights a series of potential social and economic benefits Shetland would receive if the outer isles gained fixed links.

It explores how the tunnels have impacted Faroe, who are set to have 22 by the end of the year.

Comparisons were also drawn between Faroe and Shetland in terms of geology, socio-economic and environmental factors, and issues relating to funding.

Yell Tunnel Action Group joint chairman Steven Henderson said: “Put simply, we wish to ensure the islands of Unst and Yell continue to be amazing places in which to live, work, visit, and invest.

“We believe that a major way of achieving this is through permanent fixed transport links.”

