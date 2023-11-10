News Sport

Guernsey next in match four of netball island games

Shetland will take on Guernsey at 2pm today (Friday) in their fourth game of the netball island games.

The blues lost 66-34 to hosts Isle of Man on Thursday night, but produced a battling display that severely tested their illustrious opponents.

That followed a win over Ynys Môn and defeat to Jersey in their opening two fixtures.

Guernsey are awaiting their first win in the competition and will be looking to pick up maximum points, while the blues will be eager to return to winning ways and remain in the hunt for third place.

