In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 10th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Country shop owners urge customers to ‘use wis or lose wis’.
- Rapist jailed for eight years at Livingston High Court.
- Breast cancer survivor raises £10,000 for Clan.
- Scottish government branded “short-sighted” for funding cuts as UHI Shetland faces job losses.
- Lerwick woman on Highlands and Islands most inspirational list.
- Historian tells story of four Shetlanders in First World War as part of Armistice tribute.
- SPORT: Reports from the netball island games, plus hockey star Emma Michael talks on a Sporting Chance.
