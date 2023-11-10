News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Shetland Times November 10, 2023 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday 10th November) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: Country shop owners urge customers to ‘use wis or lose wis’.
  • Rapist jailed for eight years at Livingston High Court.
  • Breast cancer survivor raises £10,000 for Clan.
  • Scottish government branded “short-sighted” for funding cuts as UHI Shetland faces job losses.
  • Lerwick woman on Highlands and Islands most inspirational list.
  • Historian tells story of four Shetlanders in First World War as part of Armistice tribute.
  • SPORT: Reports from the netball island games, plus hockey star Emma Michael talks on a Sporting Chance.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.