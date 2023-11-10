‘Marcus will be truly missed’ – Tributes paid to highly regarded crofter

Marcus Georgeson with his Texel Overall Supreme Champion at the Walls Show in 2015. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Tributes have been paid to a highly regarded and knowledgeable crofter who sadly died following a quadbike accident.

Marcus Georgeson, 83, died after an incident in Sand Voe in the West Side at around 1.15pm last Friday.

Shetland Agricultural Forum chairman Stephen Leask, who was also regional manager for Harbro, regularly met Mr Georgeson and his late wife Lillian at the shore, where they were well regarded by all members of staff.

He last saw the crofter at the Walls Show.

“It was also a pleasure meeting up with Marcus as he was always interesting and friendly,” said Mr Leask.

“Marcus was knowledgeable and progressively thinking about farming and crofting and applied himself in an energetic and effective way – and, as always with crofters and farmers, with efficiency.

“We chatted about the quality of the stock and, as a very good stockman and shepherd, I listened intently to his sage appraisal of the animals on show.

“Sadly, his wife Lilian passed on a few years ago, and I must say the light in his eye seemed a little duller, as they were so much together.

“Marcus will be missed by family and friends, the community of the West Side and folk who knew him, his friends at the local church, where he was a regular attendee.

“Also the agricultural community, who all highly respected him for his hard working outlook and his dedication and pride to his croft.

“Marcus will truly be missed.”

Shetland West councillor Liz Peterson said she had known Mr Georgeson since she was a young girl.

She said the whole community had been saddened to learn of his death.

“Marcus was a well-known crofter in the area, and was a respected and hardworking member of the community,” she added.

“His passing has come as a great shock to everyone on the West side of Shetland, and we send our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”