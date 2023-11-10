News Sport

Spurs midfielder McKay named Player of the Year

November 10, 2023 0
Spurs midfielder McKay named Player of the Year
Shetland's Brandon McKay proudly displays his Man of the Match trophy and the Milne Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

Spurs centre-midfielder Brandon McKay has been named Shetland Player of the Year.

McKay narrowly beat his midfield partner Ronan Grant to the trophy, after the milkbags clinched an invincible league title and won the Manson Cup.

A league top scorer Scott Johnson, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for Whalsay, was third in the Player of the Year voting.

Whitedale’s Soren Anderson was the Reserve Player of the Year, with team-mate Brydon Baronet and Bressay Shark’s Nethan Watson joint second.

Watson and Celtic’s Jordan Simpson also shared the reserve top scorer prize after each scoring 13 goals.

