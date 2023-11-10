News

Superdrug to open Sundays as former M&Co store takes on its new look

November 10, 2023 0
Superdrug to open Sundays as former M&Co store takes on its new look

Superdrug’s new Lerwick store is beginning to take shape ahead of its opening later this month.

The former M&Co store in Commercial Street is now decked out in the brand logos, with fluorescent pink window lighting.

The new shop will open on two weeks from today on Friday, 24th November.

Regular opening times will be Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm.

It will also open from noon to 4pm on Sundays during busy periods such as Christmas and when cruise ships are visiting.

Superdrug will be staying open until 9pm for late night Christmas shopping on Thursday, 30th November.

While most of the shelves are yet to be filled, the make-up aisle is starting to take shape.

Cosmetic brands including Revolution, NYX, e.l.f and Maybelline are already out on display. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.