Superdrug to open Sundays as former M&Co store takes on its new look

Superdrug’s new Lerwick store is beginning to take shape ahead of its opening later this month.

The former M&Co store in Commercial Street is now decked out in the brand logos, with fluorescent pink window lighting.

The new shop will open on two weeks from today on Friday, 24th November.

Regular opening times will be Monday-Saturday 9am-5.30pm.

It will also open from noon to 4pm on Sundays during busy periods such as Christmas and when cruise ships are visiting.

Superdrug will be staying open until 9pm for late night Christmas shopping on Thursday, 30th November.

While most of the shelves are yet to be filled, the make-up aisle is starting to take shape.

Cosmetic brands including Revolution, NYX, e.l.f and Maybelline are already out on display.