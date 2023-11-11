News

Scottish salmon export value sees major increase

Chloe Irvine November 11, 2023 0
Scottish salmon export value sees major increase
Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland. 

The value of Scottish salmon exports has jumped by seven per cent in a year as international demand continues to grow.

HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) data analysed by Salmon Scotland  shows that for the first three quarters of 2023 to September there was a rise of £33 million to £478 million.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “These export figures underline the vital importance of Scottish salmon to the UK economy.

“Global demand for nutritious, fresh Scottish salmon continues to rise, providing hundreds of millions of healthy, nutritious meals, and supporting thousands of well paid, long-term jobs here in Scotland.”

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times. 

