Shetland gets ‘beautiful’ review on The Graham Norton Show

Shetland star Ashley Jensen alongside rapper Diddy on The Graham Norton Show.

Shetland star Ashley Jensen described the isles as “mythical” and “beautiful” during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show last night (Friday).

Jensen, who plays DI Ruth Calder in BBC drama series Shetland was on Norton’s red couch to promote the programme.

After showing a clip from the series, Norton remarked: “Shetland is so beautiful, it’s crazy beautiful.”

Jensen responded: “It really is, it’s got this strange, almost mythical quality about it.

“I’ve been to places like The Joshua Tree and Death Valley and it’s this landscape and you’re like ‘this is so startling, it almost doesn’t feel real’ I felt Shetland was a bit like that as well.

“It’s dark and bleak and beautiful all at the same time.”

Rapper and producer Diddy who was sitting beside Jensen added, “It looked beautiful, like it had a lot of greenery” and said he dreamed of pretending to be a knight on horseback across Shetland’s landscape.

Meanwhile, actor George MacKay who was on the sofa to promote revenge thriller Femme, also shared his own experience of a trip to Shetland.

“I had an amazing party in Shetland one time, there’s a tiny wee film festival up there and the folk who run it were lovely.

“There was a final night party and we were just at the bar and then guitars came out, fiddles came out, harmonicas came out and we ended up at one of their houses and there was a whole ceilidh in the living room,” he said.

Those who missed The Graham Norton Show last night can watch Jensen’s interview back on BBC iplayer.