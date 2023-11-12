Burst pipe at Bixter Health Centre to disrupt appointments

Bixter Health Centre.

Upcoming appointments at Bixter Health Centre this week are set to be rearranged due to a burst water pipe.

NHS Shetland said some patients may need to go to Walls where Bixter staff will be working after the burst pipe “affected the clinical rooms.”

Those with affected appointments will be phoned, while prescriptions can still be collected from Bixter.

The public are set to receive an update from NHS Shetland later in the week.

