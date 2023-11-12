WATCH: Large crowd pay respect on Remembrance Day

Photo: Dave Donaldson

Massive crowds lined the streets around the war memorial at Lerwick Town Hall this morning to pay their respects on Remembrance Day.

A loud gun salute at the King George V playpark signalled the beginning of a well-respected two-minute silence.

This was followed by the laying of wreaths from various organisations, led by Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter on behalf of King Charles III.

He was followed by MSP Beatrice Wishart and representatives from the armed forces, emergency services as well as cadets and school pupils.