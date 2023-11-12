Noss Boat Tours wins two Highlands and Islands awards

Owners Marie and Brian Leask celebrating their double win at the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards held in Inverness.

Seabirds and Seals- The Original Noss Boat Tours won two awards at the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards held in Inverness on Friday evening.

The boat tours won best visitor attraction before going on to also take home the inclusive tourism award.

Owners Marie and Brian Leask attended the ceremony alongside their relief skipper Marvyn Johnson.

They described themselves as feeling “proud” and absolutely buzzing” at their double win.

